David Ott of Fort Worth was watching his F5J remote-controlled glider circle at cloud height on Saturday when a voice announced over a loud speaker that contestants had two minutes to land.
He began to slowly spiral the glider to the ground with the use of his remote controller.
It touched down within a foot of the landing area as the buzzer sounded.
Because his glider was the last to touch down and landed within two meters of the landing area, he was awarded the most points among the six contestants.
Ott was among a dozen RC glider competitors from across the state who met in Rosenberg on Saturday to compete for trophies and improve their skills.
Their hopes: To be good enough to compete at the national F5J tournament and become one of three competitors chosen to the national team to represent the U.S. at the world championships.
Saturday’s contest was held at the Fort Bend RC Club’s landing strip at 125 Klauke Road in west Rosenberg.
Chris Riha of Needville, the contest director and president of the Fort Bend RC Club, along with Vice President Randy Schultz of Sugar Land, organized Saturday’s competition.
“We hold this contest once a year, mostly to give pilots the opportunity to practice against other pilots,” explained Riha, a competitor himself. “Competitors come from all over to compete. It’s a lot of fun.”
The club has about 82 members and regularly has fly-ins at the Klauke Road field.
Winds were blowing between 15-20 mph and the skies were clear — perfect conditions to fly lightweight gliders with wingspans reaching 8-10 feet.
While there are many types of sail plane competition, the F5J contest is open to gliders weighing between 37-80 ounces.
Contestants flew their planes seven times. Each contest lasted 10 minutes. Contestants are awarded points based on time aloft, how long their engines were in use and how close they landed to the 10-meter landing zone.
Competitor Gene Trevino of San Antonio says he began competing in glider competition in 1975 when they were made out of balsa wood.
The RC glider he flew on Saturday cost more than $1,500 — a cheaper model, he noted — and was made of composite materials to ensure it was both lightweight and durable. It was built in the Ukraine.
“Some of these guys have spent over $3,000 for their gliders,” he said between rounds on Saturday.
Competitors were allowed to keep their best-six times.
Each competitor was timed by an associate.
The gliders were launched by hand at the sound of a buzzer.
Their tiny engines automatically cut off after 30 seconds but competitors can also cut them off manually at lower altitudes to earn more points, said Dan Ahearn of Dallas.
Gliders who reach 200 meters while their engines are still on are penalized, as are gliders that do not set down within the 10-minute time frame.
“The key is to cut your engine off at as low an altitude as possible, then catch the thermals to get you to soaring height,” Ahearn explained. “How low you can cut the engine off is the key. Some of these guys will cut them off at 10 meters and others at 100 meters. But if you cut the engine off too soon, you may not get high enough to stay in the competition until the end.”
The altitude of the gliders when their engines shut off, their flying duration and other vital statistics are automatically recorded by apps on contestants’ cell phones or their remote controllers.
Competitor Ambrose “Pump” Fawcett could barely see his plane when he cut off its engine during one of the rounds.
“I’m not sure how high it is so it must be high enough,” he told his timer.
His timer figured the glider was about 150 meters.
Pump wears a circular patch on his shirt with the words “Society of Aircraft Demolishers” on top and the acronym “SAD” on the bottom.
“If you’re a glider pilot, you’ve either demolished you aircraft or you’re going to demolish one. You’re either SAD or going to be SAD.”
Ahearn said he and friend Ott travel all over the country to compete.
“You can fly them anywhere but it helps you improve your skills when you can compete against others,” he said.
Tony Bemudez of Round Rock says the competition on Saturday was tough.
“Some of these pilots are very skilled,” he said. “They’re very competitive. You have to be at the top of your game to compete against them.”
Fort Bend RC Club members will compete at an indoor expo on July 16 at Dulles High School.
For more information on the sport or the club, go online to www.FortBendRD.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.