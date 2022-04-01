The trustees of The George Foundation recently elected Dr. Thomas Randle to serve as trustee for a ten-year term effective April 1, 2022.
Dr. Randle replaces outgoing Trustee John Null, who was first appointed to the board in 2008 and served a total of 13 years including a special three-year term.
Mr. Null served as chair from 2016-2018 and again from 2020-2022. “The board of trustees is excited to bring Thomas’ strong leadership, extensive experience, and community-focused approach to continue the pursuit of the Foundation’s mission to positively impact Fort Bend County and its residents” stated Ruthanne Mefford, the newly elected Chair.
Dr. Randle is originally from Brenham and spent his entire professional career impacting students as a teacher, professor, administrator, and superintendent over an illustrious 44 years in public education. Dr. Randle began his career as an agriculture teacher in Sweeny ISD and moved on to serve in a variety of leadership and administrative roles with Conroe ISD before going to LaMarque ISD to lead the district for six years as superintendent.
In 2001, Dr. Randle was appointed Superintendent of Schools for Lamar CISD and served the district with distinction over the next twenty years. During Dr. Randle’s tenure with Lamar CISD, the district experienced tremendous growth, and Dr. Randle successfully navigated the challenges of an increase in student enrollment from 16,000 to 40,000 students, and correspondingly, more than double the staff requirements. This unprecedented growth in our community not only increased students and staff, but also required sound planning and oversight for the strategic construction of facilities and infrastructure to facilitate student success today and into the future.
While Lamar CISD was experiencing dramatic growth, the district was also experiencing tremendous success under Dr. Randle’s leadership. Lamar CISD earned the HEB Excellence in Education Award for Best Large District, and four campuses were named National Blue Ribbon Schools. Additionally, Lamar CISD was twice recognized by Texas School Business magazine for its best practices as the District built a reputation of academic excellence across the state while also winning state championships in athletics and fine arts.
Outstanding student outcomes and staff engagement twice earned Dr. Randle the Region 4 Superintendent of the Year (2001 & 2017) and recognition as a finalist for Texas Superintendent of the Year. Other honors included the 2004 Texas Educational Support Staff Administrator of the Year and Texas A&M’s 2012 John R. Hoyle Award for Educational Leadership. In 2017, the Texas Alliance of Black School Educators recognized Dr. Randle by naming a statewide award in his honor.
Dr. Randle’s leadership transcended beyond Lamar CISD as he helped shape the future of public education across the state. He served on the Texas Education Commissioner’s Cabinet of Superintendents, the Policy Committee on Public Education Information and as an advisor for the Texas Education Agency’s Recommended High School Plan. In 2008, the Lieutenant Governor and Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives appointed Dr. Randle to the Select Committee on Public School Accountability.
Dr. Randle earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Texas A&M University and a Doctorate from Oklahoma State University. He and his wife, Rubye, live in Fort Bend County, and have four adult sons and four grandchildren.
Serving on the Foundation’s Board with Dr. Randle will be Trustees Ruthanne Mefford, Dr. Jim Condrey, Steve Ewbank, and Mark Magee.
