The Fort Bend Rainbow Room will host its 12th Annual Pot of Gold Classic golf tournament benefiting the Fort Bend Rainbow Room at Pecan Grove Country Club. on April 24. Registration and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Dinner and awards will follow beginning at 6 p.m. Please consider partnering with the Rainbow Room as a tournament sponsor, a golfer, and/or an auction sponsor. For more information, questions or need additional information, please feel free to contact us at PotOfGoldClassic@gmail.com or Tonya Lewis at 713-281-0555.
