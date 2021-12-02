More than 400 walkers and runners showed up for the annual 5K Turkey Trot fundraiser in Pecan Grove on Thanksgiving morning.
The rain stopped minutes before the 8 a.m. start and didn’t return until after the event, which is organized annually by The Thankful Ones and sponsored by individuals and businesses.
As a result of participants paying a fee to walk or run the 3.1-mile trek through Pecan Grove, more than $75,000 has been raised from the annual Thanksgiving benefit and donated to Child Advocates of Fort Bend.
Almost $100,000 in fees and donations have been returned to the community, said organizer Matthew Martin to the crowd.
“We couldn’t do what we do without your help,” he told runners and walkers.
The Thankful Ones is a nonprofit organization that helps families with adoption expenses and brings awareness to adoptions and addiction and how children are affected by both. Parents battling addiction often give up their children to adoption. Dignitaries joining the runners-walkers this year were Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton and state Rep. Jacey Jetton.
The event included a timed portion for professional runners and a timed portion for young people.
To learn more about The Thankful Ones or to donate, go to the organization’s website at https://www.thethankfulones.org
