Fort Bend County ESD #6 meeting begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, 26, 2023. The Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM 2218. Meetings are always open to the public. Agenda items: report from Fire Station construction committee, discuss Station 1 pay applications, discuss getting a PO box for district mail, receive monthly report from fire department, review quarterly operations payment to the Village of Pleak, receive financial report from treasurer.
Congratulations to Cade Jaynes, grandson of Brenda and Dude Jaynes of Pleak. Cade is 6 years old (almost 7) and entered the Needville Youth Fair Bucket Calf. He raised the calf from about birth and bottle fed it 2-3 times a day. Feeding it in the mornings before school and the evening. He had to halter train him as well. Cade won 3rd place in show and record keeping. He had to write a book about the calves care he did and took pictures while the calf grew.
Hope everyone enjoyed the gorgeous weather we had Saturday. Praying for many more days like that. I love the cooler weather but I’m ready for some warm sunshine. Everyone have a blessed week.
Do not forget to get your rental booked with Pleak City Hall, Call Erin @ (281) 239-8504 or pleakvillage@yahoo.com.
Remember; please send me birthdays, anniversaries or anything you would like to be put in Pleak Speaks. You can call me at 281-703-9939 or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com or message me on facebook. https://www.facebook.com/marsha.goates.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of http://villageofpleak.com/home/ for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings. For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at 281-239-8504.
Cade Jaynes
