Prolec GE Waukesha visits TSTC for employer spotlight

Representatives from Prolec GE Waukesha, one of the largest U.S. manufacturers of power transformers, visited with more than 20 students at Texas State Technical College’s Fort Bend County campus on Thursday, June 1.
There were two sessions, one for Welding Technology students and the other for Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology students.
The representatives highlighted the benefits of working at Prolec GE Waukesha, covering topics such as pay, schedules, day-to-day activities, and workload. The students asked questions throughout the presentation and talked with the representatives one-on-one afterward.
“Coming to work for us means adopting a unique lifestyle,” said Ali Myszewski, Talent and Organizational Development and Recruitment manager for the company. “For those who don’t want an office job, there is nothing better as our employees are always on the move.”
Prolec GE Waukesha is a regular visitor to a few of TSTC’s campuses throughout the state, appearing at job fairs and employer spotlight events in Abilene, Fort Bend County and Waco. The company is looking to start recruiting from the Harlingen campus as well.
When meeting with the Electrical Lineworker students, the need for a commercial driver’s license was stressed heavily. The Fort Bend County campus is one of four TSTC campuses that have CDL training available for students and graduates. The Prolec GE Waukesha representatives stated that earning their CDL license would greatly increase their chances at being hired and likely raise their starting pay as well.
Students were also encouraged to submit their resumes to the representatives after the presentation. As many of the students in attendance were nearing completion of their degrees and certificates, the event was a good chance for them to find work after graduation.
