The George Foundation recently awarded a $21,625 grant to Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Project Lifesaver to assist Fort Bend citizens with cognitive disabilities (autism, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and traumatic brain injury) who are prone to wandering from home. The funds will be used to purchase 50 transmitters and 5 receiver units to help sheriff’s deputies and other first responders find wandering individuals and bring them home to their loved ones.
More than 5 million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s. Six out of 10 of these individuals will wander at some point in their lifetime and risk serious injury or death if not rescued within 24 hours. Autism affects 1 in 59 children. Nearly half of these children will wander or bolt.
To enroll or learn more about Project Lifesaver, visit www.fortbendcountyyana.org
