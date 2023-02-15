On Feb. 21, author Ed Cotham will speak on the subject of how Texas shipwreck archeology has affected his thoughts about the battle of Sabine Pass.
Ed Cotham is the prize-winning author of many books and articles on Civil War history, particularly the battles and skirmishes in Texas.
He is also very interested in nautical history and has served as project historian for several important Civil War shipwreck projects.
The battle of Sabine Pass, on September 8, 1863, turned back one of several Union attempts to invade and occupy part of Texas during the Civil War. The United States Navy blockaded the Texas coast beginning in the summer of 1861, while Confederates fortified the major ports. Union interest in Texas and other parts of the Confederacy west of the Mississippi River resulted primarily from the need for cotton by northern textile mills and concern about French intervention in the Mexican civil war. In September 1863 General Nathaniel P. Banks sent by transport from New Orleans 4,000 soldiers under the command of General William B. Franklin to gain a foothold at Sabine Pass, where the Sabine River flows into the Gulf of Mexico.
Join us Tuesday evening at Fort Bend Museum, 410 S. Fifth Street in Richmond, Texas. The meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. All are welcome - the program is free and open to the public.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.