Enjoy an interactive spring break experience with your family at the Fort Bend Museum and explore the “Natural Texas” elements through hands-on nature-inspired activities throughout the Museum’s grounds on March 14-17!
Each morning Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., families can EXPLORE at investigation stations, CREATE through themed makerspaces, LEARN from community special guests, and ENJOY nature-themed book tastings and activities. Families are also encouraged to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy on the Museum grounds.
The week’s lineup of special guests include:
March 14 Fort Bend County Master Gardeners
March 15 local honeybee farm and bee rescue SweetNes Honey Apiaries & Beetique
March 16 Brazos Bend State Park
March 17 Entomology with Dan Lawlor of FBC Master Gardeners
Admission, which includes self-guided tours of the Museum gallery, is $5 for non-members and FREE for members of the Fort Bend History Association. Tickets can be purchased each morning at the Fort Bend Museum Visitor Services desk. The purchase of a regular admission ticket is required for guided tours of the historic Long-Smith Cottage and Moore Home.
NOTE: The Fort Bend Museum is part of the Fort Bend History Association, a 501©3 non-profit organization. The Association was chartered in 1967 with the mission of preserving, interpreting, and sharing Fort Bend County’s rich history. The Association also manages the programs at the George Ranch Historical Park and DeWalt Heritage Center. For more information about the Association, call 281-342-1256 or visit FBHistory.org
The Fort Bend Museum plans plenty of un activities during spring break.
