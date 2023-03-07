Enjoy an interactive spring break experience with your family at the Fort Bend Museum and explore the “Natural Texas” elements through hands-on nature-inspired activities throughout the Museum’s grounds on March 14-17!

Each morning Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., families can EXPLORE at investigation stations, CREATE through themed makerspaces, LEARN from community special guests, and ENJOY nature-themed book tastings and activities. Families are also encouraged to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy on the Museum grounds.

The week’s lineup of special guests include:

March 14 Fort Bend County Master Gardeners

March 15 local honeybee farm and bee rescue SweetNes Honey Apiaries & Beetique

March 16 Brazos Bend State Park

March 17 Entomology with Dan Lawlor of FBC Master Gardeners

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.