Sugar Land, TX - The city of Sugar Land will conduct an active-violence training exercise at Sugar Land City Hall today from 1-3 p.m. Sugar Land first-responders will communicate over the radio during the drill. Anyone monitoring radio traffic should be aware that the exercise is a drill and not a live incident.

