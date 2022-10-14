Hello Laid-back gardeners. Lets talk Plumerias.
They can also be called frangipani, amapola (poppy) tree, pagoda (temple) tree or Pay Melia (graveyard) tree. The five-petaled flowers are in clusters of 15 to 20 on the ends of the branches. The colors range from pure white, yellow, gold, pink, red, rose and combinations of all these colors; each floret is one to three inches in diameter depending on the cultivar. They can grow to the height of 30 feet and mature trees can have a continuous show of color from May to October.
They are tropical plants and are very sensitive to our winters, so they are best planted in large tubs and/or containers.
As with most items we plant, soil is very important to set yourself up for success. In its native environment, Plumerias grow in volcanic soil. To mimic this, I suggest using equal parts good quality, quick draining potting soil (without added fertilizers) and rose soil (acidic) combined with bone meal and superphosphate.
If you are replanting an existing Plumeria, this is best done in late winter or early spring while it is still dormant. Take care with the rootball because it will be very brittle.
Since we are in fall and moving towards winter, Plumerias will begin to drop their leaves and will need less water. When the temps drop below 50° F, move you plant into an interior, protected location. Keep the soil on the dry side. (hello… that’s why I suggested to keep them in pots). Move them back out in the spring when the night time temperatures are above 50°. When the buds start to show color increase your fertilization to once or twice per month with liquid fish emulsion and/ or a superphosphate. Phosphorous is the middle number on your fertilizer container. It benefits the plant in root production and the hastening to maturity — blooms.
The most common pest problem for Plumerias is the secretions from insects like aphids or scale. We’re experiencing that now with some of our trees and ornamental. A good blast of water or a soapy mixture applied in the morning, out of direct sun will control this insect and possibly the blackish mold that might follow.
