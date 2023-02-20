Fort Bend County ESD #6 meeting begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 21, 2023.
The Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM 2218. Items on the agenda is a report from the construction committee regarding payments or changes submitted by Christenson Building Group regarding the new fire station. Discuss proposal received from Cobb, Fendley & Assoc, Inc. Monthly report from the fire department and Districts financial report.
Fairchild VFD 39th Annual BBQ and Auction; Sunday March 4. The fundraiser will be held at the Needville Columbus Hall on Hwy 36. They are changing things up a bit this year!
They will have a cornhole tournament, dinner, dancing and live auction. Be sure to purchase your tickets prior this event to ensure you have a plate.
Remember; please send me birthdays, anniversaries or anything you would like to be put in Pleak Speaks. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com or message me on facebook .https://www.facebook.com/marsha.goates.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of http://villageofpleak.com/home/ for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings. For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at 281-239-8504.
