Fairchild Volunteer Fire Department will host its 38th annual barbecue and auction on Sunday March 6.
The fundraiser will be held at the Needville Columbus Hall on HSH 36.
Serving will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free dance will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Raffle drawing will begin at 2 pm.
An awesome event happened for Pleak Fire Department and our fellow neighboring fire departments. The four departments received 112 SCBA — self contained breathing appratuses — purchased with funds awarded through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant combined. In 2020, these four departments submitted for this regional grant and was awarded $802,400 to purchase the equipment.
These breathing apparatuses are air tanks worn on the backs of firefighters that ensure reliable oxygen when they enter dangerous environments.
The Needville Fire Department has a specialized vehicle for refilling these tanks, the Cascade-71 mobile air unit.
Needville’s unit services the entire county and surrounding areas.
A couple of weeks ago I wrote about the Dollar General in Pleak. I had an interesting conversation with someone and was glad my comments did not fall by the wayside. I will be contacting corporate with some information so if you have anything you would like to add, please call or send it to me via the email below.
Remember; please send me birthdays, anniversaries or anything you would like to be put in Pleak Speaks.
You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com or message me on facebook https://www.facebook.com/marsha.goates.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of http://villageofpleak.com/home/ for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings.
For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at 281-239-8504.
