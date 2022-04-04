Pleak Planning and Zoning will have a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM 2218 and FM 2218 near the intersection of FM 2218 and Highway 36 South. Meetings are always open to the public.
This past Saturday we participated in the Gillman Big Jeep Event which raises funds for Military Warriors Support Foundation. Our group had 85 jeeps and the event had a total of over 450 with more showing up after that count from all over. It was a beautiful day raising money, hanging with friends and meeting new ones.
This Saturday, April 9, 2022, the City of Rosenberg will host their annual Easter Egg Hunt is for all children 12 years and younger. The event will begin at 10:00 sharp. Don’t be late. The FREE event is located at the Gazebo at Seabourne Creek Park off of Hwy 36 next to the Civic Center.
This will include over 10,000 eggs in age-specific hunting zones. The Easter Bunny will kick off each hunt.
Once the hunt is complete there will be photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, games, and prizes. Pack an Easter Basket. Sounds like an amazing time, you won’t want to miss it.
Do not forget to get your rental booked with Pleak City Hall, Call Erin @ (281) 239-8504 or pleakvillage@yahoo.com.
Remember; please send me birthdays, anniversaries or anything you would like to be put in Pleak Speaks. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com or message me on facebook. https://www.facebook.com/marsha.goates.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of http://villageofpleak.com/home/ for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings. For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at 281-239-8504.
