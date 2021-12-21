I would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas from my family to yours. I hope you have a blessed day and make the best of it with the 80-degree weather.
Sending big birthday wishes to ESD #6 Commissioner Brenda Jaynes, she celebrated on December 20! We hope you have a grand day and its as awesome as you are!
Happy anniversary to my in-laws and Pleak residents James and Doris Goates, December 23. We hope it was a great day!
I always try to look on Facebook for our residents doing fun things or news. It looks like Cindi Dean and her granddaughter Sophia had a super busy day baking on Saturday! They made Christmas Cake Popcorn, Rolo Pretzel Pecan Candy, Monster Cookies, Rocky Road Fudge and Chopped Pecan Carmel Chocolate candies, chex Mix and an apple cobbler. These sound absolutely delicious!!
Remember, please send me birthdays, anniversaries or anything you would like to be put in Pleak Speaks. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com or message me on facebook https://www.facebook.com/marsha.goates.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of http://villageofpleak.com/home/ for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings. For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at
281-239-8504.
