Pleak City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM 2218. Meetings are always open to the public. I will add next week what is on the agenda. Come listen to what city council has in the works for Pleak.
Happy 14th birthday to Brenda and Dude Jaynes granddaughter Landynn Tompkins. They are so proud of her. She succeeds in everything she does and has been a straight A student since third grade.
We have several upcoming fire department fundraisers as well this summer. I will be adding that info here soon.
Keep your eyes on the weather. Extreme heat is in the forecast over the next several days with very little rain. Even thought our area is not in a burn ban yet, please be mindful when burning outside.
Remember; please send me birthdays, anniversaries or anything you would like to be put in Pleak Speaks. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com or message me on facebook. https://www.facebook.com/marsha.goates.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of http://villageofpleak.com/home/ for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings. For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at 281-239-8504.
Landynn Tompkins
