November 11th is Veteran Day. We get to honor all the persons who have served or currently serving this great country. Fly your flag, shake a veteran’s hand, and say THANK YOU! Take time to say a prayer for all who are currently overseas away from their families. Pray for their safe return. Most people take the freedom that we have for granted, but it was as the sacrifice of many that we can do what we do today.
Sending a big early happy birthday to my mother-in-law Doris Goates, she will be celebrating her birthday November 10th. I am sure my father-in-law James will take her out to one of her favorite places to eat her beloved shrimp.
I was leaving my house yesterday morning and saw a large Happy Birthday sign in the neighbor’s yard. So, I’d like to give a big shout out with a Happy 15th Birthday Alaska. Hope you had a great day!
How about those Astros! Houston has the best baseball team and the best fans. Thank you for an amazing season, post season and World Series! Until next year, we will be counting down the days.
I look forward to hearing from you and sharing stories, your children's school accomplishments OR good news from your neighborhood or your church. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com or message me on facebook https://www.facebook.com/marsha.goates any news that you would like to share.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of http://villageofpleak.com/home/ for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings. For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at
281-239-8504.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.