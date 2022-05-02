Pleak City of Council and The Planning and Zoning Commission of Pleak will hold a joint meeting on May 10 at 7:00 pm. The Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM 2218 and FM 2218 near the intersection of FM 2218 and Highway 36 South. Meetings are always open to the public. They will discuss the water project for Pleak.
May 6th, Janelle Kucera will have a birthday. We hope you have a great day!
Calling all kids and all adults who don’t want to grow up. Rosenberg is having a touch a truck event. Any piece of equipment you can imagine from fire trucks to an aquatic weed removal vessel. I have no idea what that is,but it sounds intriguing. The event location is Rosenberg Civic Center beginning at 10 am. They will have a BBQ and ice cream food truck.
I’m still looking for graduation stories, does not have to be high school.
Do not forget to get your rental booked with Pleak City Hall, Call Erin @ (281) 239-8504 or pleakvillage@yahoo.com.
Remember; please send me birthdays, anniversaries or anything you would like to be put in Pleak Speaks. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com or message me on facebook. https://www.facebook.com/marsha.goates.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of http://villageofpleak.com/home/ for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings. For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at
281-239-8504.
