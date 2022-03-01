The Pleak Planning and Zoning meeting is at 6:30 pm on March 2, 2022. The Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM 2218 and FM 2218 near the intersection of FM 2218 and Highway 36 South. Meetings are always open to the public.
Rosenberg is hosting their annual Fishtastic Tournament for ages 4-11 on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 8am – 11am. For more information contact the Civic Center at 832-595-3520. Parks and Recreation Department proudly hosts this children’s fishing tournament! The tournament is at Seabourne Creek Nature Park, where they can fish our 4 acres, stocked lake for a winner. Trophies for Biggest Fish and Most Fish Caught are given in numerous age divisions along with a variety of door prizes. Parents are required to attend and the children mut do all the fishing. GOOD LUCK!
I think some people need to take a refresher driving course. I lost count of the number of cars that just breeze through the stop sign at Band and Ustinik, also Ustinik and Briarwood Crossing. Life is not that busy that you can’t come to a complete stop for three seconds.
Remember; please send me birthdays, anniversaries or anything you would like to be put in Pleak Speaks. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com or message me on facebook https://www.facebook.com/marsha.goates.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of http://villageofpleak.com/home/ for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings. For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at 281-239-8504.
