The Village of Pleak Planning and Zoning Commission will hold their meeting 6:30 p.m. June 1, 2022. The Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM 2218 and FM 2218 near the intersection of FM 2218 and Highway 36 South. Meetings are always open to the public.
The White family were all smiles when Colby White (son of Jason and Ashley White) recently graduated from B.F. Terry High School. Joining Colby in celebration were his brothers and sisters, Ryleigh White, Maddison Ulrich, Mack Ulrich and Chandler White. Colby will be moving to College Station in the fall to continue his education at Blinn. Congratulations to Colby.
I know yesterday was Memorial Day, but we need to honor all our Veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice Today and EVERYDAY. We must pay tribute to our Fallen Veterans contributions to American Freedom, it should remind all who hear the phrase "Freedom isn't Free" are not just words, they are a value, a belief in the way of life that puts service for others above self. The American people cannot and should not ever forget what these Heroes did for us. We as a nation must keep faith with all our fallen Heroes and our Veterans.
Do we have any high school students with babysitting and CPR experience? I would love to add this section to the paper so they can earn some monies this summer. Send me an email and I will post weekly.
Remember; please send me birthdays, anniversaries or anything you would like to be put in Pleak Speaks. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com or message me on facebook. https://www.facebook.com/marsha.goates.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of http://villageofpleak.com/home/ for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings. For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at
281-239-8504.
