Pictured: Blakely and Lailynn Vacek

Fort Bend County ESD #6 meeting begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM 2218. Agenda items include: a report from the construction committee, utility agreements, district contract with Christenson Building Group, monthly fire department report and financial report.
This Saturday, April 1, 2023, the City of Rosenberg will host their annual Easter Egg Hunt is for all children 12 years and younger. The event will begin at 10:00 sharp. Don’t be late. Pack an Easter Basket and a camera and come out to the R.W. Lindsey Gazebo at Seabourne Creek Nature Park for a great time! The FREE event is located at the Gazebo at Seabourne Creek Park off Hwy 36 next to the Civic Center.
This weekend we had the grands and headed out to Seabourne Creek Park for a picnic and to walk the trails. Although they thought they were dying by the end, we pushed through to get a picture of the beautiful Spoonbill Bird. The pink coloring is gorgeous. It could not have been a more perfect weather day.
Do not forget to get your rental booked with Pleak City Hall, Call Erin @ (281) 239-8504 or pleakvillage@yahoo.com.
Remember; please send me birthdays, anniversaries or anything you would like to be put in Pleak Speaks. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com or message me on facebook. https://www.facebook.com/marsha.goates.
