Cast Theatrical presents Peril on the High Seas or … Let’s Get Together and Do Launch, a play written by Billy Saint John. The melodrama runs from Aug. 4, through Aug. 27, at the W.M. Long Theater located in the Vogelsang Building, 1909 Ave. G in Historic Downtown Rosenberg, Texas.

Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 on Sundays. Doors to the theater open at 7 p.m and 2 p.m. respectively but come meet friends or browse the antique emporium when you arrive early.

I was prepared to endure the play, since I had seen it years ago and melodramas are not my favorite genre. All I can say is, I was stunned — the set, the costumes, the acting — ah, yes, the acting, but more about that in a bit.

Shown to our seats, I was pleased to see proper attire, except for one cut-off denim shorts-wearing middle-aged woman (tsk). The full house was in good spirits though, as patrons clutched their free bags of popcorn, ready to throw handsful at the villain and villainess!

What would a melodrama set in the 1920s be without sassy flappers? Sofia Uribe, Miranda Bush and Mohrgan Martinez shimmy and shake their way through the play as Mitzi, Ritzi and Ditzi speak lines that draw hardy laughs from the audience.

Katy Morris is excellent as Hedda Hooper, the society writer on board the HMS Majestic, as it crosses the Atlantic with a myriad of ‘characters’ on board. It so happens that Katy is Mohrgan’s mom, with Katy auditioning for the part and getting it, as a final adventure with her daughter, who is college-bound soon.

Ivannah Bandalan has proven herself to be a versatile actress (she was scary in Egad, The Woman in White!) and her portrayal as the aging actress, Mary Pickaxe, is spot on. Her protestations of her character’s actual age are hilarious! (“No, I can’t have champagne, I’m underage!”)

