Cast Theatrical presents Peril on the High Seas or … Let’s Get Together and Do Launch, a play written by Billy Saint John. The melodrama runs from Aug. 4, through Aug. 27, at the W.M. Long Theater located in the Vogelsang Building, 1909 Ave. G in Historic Downtown Rosenberg, Texas.
Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 on Sundays. Doors to the theater open at 7 p.m and 2 p.m. respectively but come meet friends or browse the antique emporium when you arrive early.
I was prepared to endure the play, since I had seen it years ago and melodramas are not my favorite genre. All I can say is, I was stunned — the set, the costumes, the acting — ah, yes, the acting, but more about that in a bit.
Shown to our seats, I was pleased to see proper attire, except for one cut-off denim shorts-wearing middle-aged woman (tsk). The full house was in good spirits though, as patrons clutched their free bags of popcorn, ready to throw handsful at the villain and villainess!
What would a melodrama set in the 1920s be without sassy flappers? Sofia Uribe, Miranda Bush and Mohrgan Martinez shimmy and shake their way through the play as Mitzi, Ritzi and Ditzi speak lines that draw hardy laughs from the audience.
Katy Morris is excellent as Hedda Hooper, the society writer on board the HMS Majestic, as it crosses the Atlantic with a myriad of ‘characters’ on board. It so happens that Katy is Mohrgan’s mom, with Katy auditioning for the part and getting it, as a final adventure with her daughter, who is college-bound soon.
Ivannah Bandalan has proven herself to be a versatile actress (she was scary in Egad, The Woman in White!) and her portrayal as the aging actress, Mary Pickaxe, is spot on. Her protestations of her character’s actual age are hilarious! (“No, I can’t have champagne, I’m underage!”)
Candace Blanks and Tim Bauer play Wanda and Willy Ketchum as if they’d been together all their lives! Candace is confident and highly competent on stage and with Tim’s brand of droll humor, they are unforgettable. A very big welcome to Candace!
Sydney Novosad and Ajay Desai made the audience believe in love, with bright portrayals of the young heiress, Merry Ann Sweet, and the handsome ship’s waiter, Cary DeMille. Given a chance to shed her naturally sweet persona and to be a flapper for a brief moment, Merry Ann did her shimmy and shake performance proudly! Cary’s passionate but principled crush on Merry Ann was portrayed with the deeply felt anguish of young love.
Which leads us to Mallory Gilani. How can someone so beautiful, so talented be booed and hissed by the audience, all in good fun, of course. As the villainess Aracnia Webb, she aids her cohort, Snively Swine, in kidnapping the young heiress. Oh, and she also tries to snare the handsome waiter, Cary, who nimbly escapes Aracnia’s wily web.
Snively Swine is played admirably by Jayson Looney, who has been part of the Cast family since 2013. As a pretend English baron, Sir Rottentot schemes with Aracnia to drug and kidnap Merry Ann. His physical comedy is priceless and he delivers his lines to the maximum villainesque enjoyment of the audience as he adroitly dodges popcorn.
This great ship must have a great captain. Enter Captain Barney Kuhl played by James Rudel, a seasoned actor at Cast. And a great captain must have a love interest and he does! Enter Bea Goode, played by Zelda Azua, in her first theater performance! This play is a family production, but the interaction between the Captain and Bea was precious; congratulations to you both for achieving just the right tone.
Last but certainly not least, Michael Gallegos is known to many Cast patrons for his memorable performances over the years. Michael nailed the part of Skeet Shooter, the ship’s Entertainment Director, bringing his own outside-the-box interpretation of his character. Well done and welcome back, Michael.
Director Sandra Barkerding, Assistant Director Alicia Meier and Stage Manager Sylvia Powers — what a challenge to direct fourteen actors in an energetic production such as this with so many moving parts. Brava! And the tech booth – you only notice them when they goof up — did a flawless job.
As the play ended all too soon, every person in the audience had a big smile because we just couldn’t help it! It is a happy play worth seeing!
Concessions including coffee, soda, water and wine, along with snacks are available before the play and during the 15-minute intermission at no cost, though donations are appreciated and encouraged! The concession stand is located just outside the theater doors on the second floor.
For tickets and information on upcoming plays, call the Box Office at 832-889-3808 or visit CastTheatrical.com. A limited number of wheelchair spaces are available as is the manual elevator (manned by Cast volunteers).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.