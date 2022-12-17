Hello laid-back gardeners, Woo hoo, hope everybody has enjoyed the cold weather these past few days. This will be my last article until the New Year. So, this last article of 2022 to you will be a wrap-up of some of my past few articles regarding your winter plants. If you did sow any perennial seeds (11/6 article), do not worry. They will love this cool weather, especially bluebonnet seeds. They need this cold weather to crack their protective shells. My Holiday cactus (11/13) has buds all over it, making it a Christmas cactus. Not only for its bloom time, but mostly for the shape of its leaves. If you were able to force your paperwhite/narcissus bulbs (10/30) by early December, they should be about to pop open soon. Their scent is heavenly. If you purchased any of my unusual plant suggestions, the Hindu Rope (10/2) or Dragon Fruit plants, hopefully you have either protected them or brought them inside by a sunny window. Regarding plumerias (10/16), if yours has lost all its leaves by now, that is perfectly fine and expected. Depending on its size you can take it out of its pot and put it up in the garage somewhere wrapped in newspaper. Too large, wrap very well with frost cloth and try to move it to a protected area away from the north wind. Last week (12/11), I submitted one of favorite winter salads that was almost 100% out of my fall garden. To make it more Christmas-y you could add Pomegranate arils (seeds) to the salad. The owners of our old house inherited that tree. Have a blessed Holiday season, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. I will return next year on January 8, 2023!
TTFN
