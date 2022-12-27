There are media heavies we saw written about, talked about, day after tedious day, month after tiresome month. May the obsession over them fade in 2023.

(SET BOLD)Mehmet Oz.(END BOLD) Donald Trump's hand-picked TV doctor lost his quest to win an open Senate seat in Pennsylvania, but his ads live on. One showed him cruising a supermarket for vegetables because his wife wanted "crudite" at home.

"Crudite," pronounced "croo-dee-tay," is French for raw food. Plenty of people in central Pennsylvania probably serve raw vegetables with a dip, but you wonder how many folks in Altoona call it crudite.

The point of the ad was to highlight inflation. "Here's broccoli, two bucks," Oz says, picking up a perfect specimen. "Here's some asparagus, that's four dollars." Then the candidate holds up a plastic container that, he contends, pushed the bill to $20. "God, that's $20 for crudite," said the man worth an estimated $200 million. "It's outrageous."

(SET BOLD)Elon Musk.(END BOLD) Liked him once. Really, really tired of him now. Trolling is usually an unpleasant activity, and Musk's mocking of libs on his social media site lacked the wit to pull it off. But his opening Twitter to misinformation about COVID-19? That was evil.

There's a business reason why sites moderate their content. While private companies have the right to set their own rules, the public has a right to not patronize them. Certain speech hurts the broader society, causing the broader society to rebel. That Musk doesn't get this is a remarkable flaw.

One thing about the guy that will continue to fascinate into 2023: His seeming masochistic joy in torching his own companies' revenues. That is one strange act.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.