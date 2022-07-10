Pentecostals of Rosenberg celebrate ‘a momentous occasion’

When Sister Judy Wheat and her late husband Jerry founded The Pentecostals of Rosenberg in 1952, only five other people showed up to church service the first week.
On Wednesday, more than 100 worshipers joined church leaders in breaking ground on the site of what will be a 14,850-square feet church on a 10-acre plot of land at 2520 Bamore Road in west Rosenberg.
“It took a while, but we grew and grew over the years and have continued to grow,” said Sister Wheat, who attended the ceremony with her son, Brad. “Look at all the people here today! That’s God’s work!”
Pastor Benjamin Davis paid tribute to the Wheat family during the ceremony.
“If not for the vision of Brother and Sister Wheat, who sponsored this church and had the vision to purchase this land to build a church on this property, we probably wouldn’t be standing here today,” he told the gathering.
“God has been mighty good to us, but it’s through past leadership and hard work that has brought us here today. We want to give honor where honor is due.” The Wheats purchased the property in 2003-04 with the idea of building a new church on it someday, Sister Wheat recalled.
“It’s taken a long time to get where we are today,” she said.
Sister Wheat told the crowd that the land they were standing on was once fill dirt — heaps and mounds of earth scraped off what is now Bamore Road, along with rubble and trash and whatever else anyone dumped on the site.
A caring bulldozer driver who wasn’t even a member of the church helped flatten the mounds before his boss caught him using company equipment and made him stop, Sister Wheat recalled with a chuckle. Another bulldozer operator came along and completed the job, she added.
The plot of land has served as a wheat field and a cow pasture over the years. The new church will include a covered pick-up and drop-off portico, platform seating in a semi-circle layout, administrative offices, classrooms, a patio for overflow seating, and more.
Bro. Davis said he hopes to see construction begin in 60-90 days and be completed 12 months later. Church members presently meet at their church at 1008 Allen St. in west Rosenberg.
During the Covid pandemic, they met in the parking lot of VFW Hall 3903 in Rosenberg.
“This day has been a long day coming, and we’re ready for the future,” Bro. Davis said.
After the ground-breaking ceremony, Bro. Davis anointed the ground with oil and church members buried stakes bearing the names of prospective church members in the soft dirt.
“God has been good to us,” he said. “He has made today possible.”
Bro. Joe Perales, the oldest living member of the church, said he praises the Lord that he lived long enough to see ground broke on the new church.
