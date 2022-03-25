Happy Spring. We had our first official day of spring this week but I’m not Mother Nature has picked up on that yet.
This weather bouncing back and forth had made for some interesting challenges.
The morning you’re wearing boots and jeans; by the afternoon, shorts and flipflops.
But everyone knows what they say about Texas weather, so we’ll just ride it out.
I’ve heard most have already put in their gardens but are doing it cautiously. But it’s time to kick it in gear now! We should be out of the frost zone by now so have at that planting.
This year for us, I’m just doing tomatoes. I just don’t the time to work in a garden like a large one would require.
But I do love my homegrown tomatoes.
Here what’s going on… we’re finally getting back to some normalcy and the little ones are going to be loving it.
Easter Egg Hunt
The Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Pitts Rd Park is back…….. Saturday, April 9th so mark your calendars now! Gather up your little “bunnies” between the ages of zero and 10 years of age and put a basket in their hands!! It is time again for our hunt starting at 11:00 a.m.
There will be egg-hunting by age groups and candy and prizes for each child.
Other fun activities will be available for all age groups.
Face Painting will be available by Faith United Methodist Church and visits will be available with the local Pecan Grove Fire Department and Sheriff’s Deputies. Specific information can be found on the POA website at www.pecangrove.org. As in the past, this event is generously sponsored by Randall’s on 359, PG POA, CIA, and HOA.
PGVFD Update
Still making house calls…. It’s kind of corny but true. For about 40 years now, the PGFD has been serving our local community.
For those that are new to our neighborhood, They are a dedicated group of people that have a heart for service and support. And folks… they are always recruiting with no experience required.
The fire department will have some upcoming information for those that wish to support them thru the Fireball Classic and of course Five Miles in July.
Just wanted to give a quick shout out to firefighter Cody Jimerson who recently got married to Kaytlyn on February 22nd.
Congratulations and may you have a long and happy life!
That’s it for now. Y’all have a wonderful week! I would love to hear from you! I can be reached at mcfbherald@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.