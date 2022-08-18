Pecan Grove artist launches visual arts hub to help creators thrive

Art is coded into Robyn Crowell’s DNA so profoundly that her drive to create and further the arts never diminishes.
Considering the range of her artistic works and decades-long visual arts background and experience, Crowell’s works have appeared in various galleries in Fort Bend and Houston, but her efforts extend beyond her creations.
In a recent interview with The Herald, Crowell, who lives in Pecan Grove with her husband, said she considers herself an art administrator as much as she does a creator.
Although it encompasses more, Crowell simplifies her role as an art administrator as “cheering for creators, making a show of their work.”
“I love doing this work,” she said. “I love the encouragement part; that’s so much of who I am.”
Her efforts in this role have led Crowell to establish Artifex —a visual arts initiative that supports community art.
This new art group will offer seminars, art classes for adults and children, master classes and critiques, workshops, and a chance for artists to exhibit their work.
“This is for the artists, by the artists,” she said.
Artifex launched in June with its first meeting and pulled in a dozen artists. It’s located on the 6,000-square-foot third floor of the Baptist Temple in Houston, where her husband Edward Crowell, a classically trained tenor, serves as the executive director and choir director.
In fact, it was through a conversation with her husband about how some of the larger churches have art collections that the idea of Artifex was born.
Although she clarifies Artifex as an outreach effort, not a church endeavor, a level of spirituality surrounds the new art group.
“We’re fashioned in God’s image, and we all have this desire to create,” Crowell said, acknowledging that it feels serendipitous that Artifex is found within a church.
As a visual arts hub where artistic creators from anywhere, including “all corners of Fort Bend County,” can gather, Artifex provides an environment for artists to “show their work, learn from one another, teach one another and involve the youth of the community.”
Open calls already started with the theme of creation — or “taking a formless void and making it into something,” she said.
And due to the contributions from several artists of the Artifex core team, the church’s permanent collection on the first floor now features newly donated artworks.
“They’re the real deal. They’re gracious, they’re humble and they’re brilliant,” Crowell said of Artifex’s core team, which includes: Gene Barron, Teresa Staley, Travis Horton, Ray Dunlap, Erika Korozsi, Carolyn Holloway, Shannon O’Hara, Javier Hernandez, Joe and Eunice Calzada, Ron Gordon, Julie Verville, Cherie Salinas, Kristen Ferguson, and Kyaunna Hall.
Another member, Art by Nora, Crowell takes a moment to emphasize.
“She’s our youngest artist,” Crowell said of 9-year-old Nora Verville. “She makes art that, how can I say it ... we can only dream of being that free.”
On Sept. 18, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Artifex will hold its first show entitled “Creation.” The show is free and open to the public.
Speaking to “any artist of any skill level” in Fort Bend, Crowell said Artifex welcomes them. Classes will begin in the fall. For schedules or updates, people can follow @btartifex on Instagram or email Robyn Crowell at crowellrobyn@gmail.com.
“This is for people who haven’t had a moment when they weren’t making art,” she said. “And it’s for the people who want to find art again, or for those who never made art, and don’t know where to begin.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.