Pecan Grove artist launches visual arts hub to help creators thrive

Pecan Grove’s Robyn Crowell (center), a local artist and founder of the newly formed Artifex, stands with key creators of the new visual arts group. From left are Joe Calzada, Kyaunna Hall, Eunice Calzada, Brandee Brown, Phoneix Barron, Gene Barron, Robyn Crowell, Teresa Staley, Heather Davis, Erika Korozsi and Cherie Salinas.

Art is coded into Robyn Crowell’s DNA so profoundly that her drive to create and further the arts never diminishes.

Considering the range of her artistic works and decades-long visual arts background and experience, Crowell’s works have appeared in various galleries in Fort Bend and Houston, but her efforts extend beyond her creations.

In a recent interview with The Herald, Crowell, who lives in Pecan Grove with her husband, said she considers herself an art administrator as much as she does a creator.

Although it encompasses more, Crowell simplifies her role as an art administrator as “cheering for creators, making a show of their work.”

“I love doing this work,” she said. “I love the encouragement part; that’s so much of who I am.”

Her efforts in this role have led Crowell to establish Artifex —a visual arts initiative that supports community art.

This new art group will offer seminars, art classes for adults and children, master classes and critiques, workshops, and a chance for artists to exhibit their work.

