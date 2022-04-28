The PLC church worship service is held in the Sanctuary at 9:30 am each Sunday at 1026 Radio Lane, Rosenberg. Pastor Stephen Kelly is the Stated Supply Pastor. You may view live Sunday services on Facebook at Peace Lutheran Live. To find out more about Peace Lutheran Church visit the web page: peacerosenberg.wordpress.com or call 281-342-8800. Children’s Sunday School is held each Sunday at 9:40 am. The first Sunday of each month is a special Science Experiment Lesson connected to the Bible. Activities this month include the Dorcas Sewing Circle on Tuesdays at 9:30 am, Line Dancing on Tuesday afternoons at 5 pm; Deborah Bible Study’s book on Revelation study led by Pastor Kelly on the 1st Thursday of each month at 9:30 am, Lutheran Women of Peace meet on the third Monday of each month at 6 pm with the Ruth Bible Study at 7 pm; Prayer Group on Wednesdays at 4:30 PM, Choir at 7:00 pm on Wednesdays, Church Council meets at 6:00 pm on the third Wednesday of each month, and Military Care Package packing is on the second Monday of each month at 9 am. If you have someone in the service who is deployed and want them to receive a monthly care package email Doris Dahse or call at dorisdtexas@yahoo.com (281-797-6327). A name and address will be needed. We welcome you to come visit us and share in God’s word at Peace Lutheran Church, 1026 Radio Lane, Rosenberg, Texas.
