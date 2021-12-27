The church worship service is held in the Sanctuary at 9:30 am each Sunday at PLC. Pastor Stephen Kelly is the Stated Supply Pastor. You may view Sunday, services on Facebook at Peace Lutheran Live. To find out more about Peace Lutheran Church visit the web page: peacerosenberg.wordpress.com. This month’s activities include the Dorcas Sewing Circle on Tuesdays at 9:30 am, Line Dancing on Tuesday afternoons at 5 pm; Deborah Bible Study on the 1st Thursday of each month at 9:30 am, Lutheran Women of Peace on the third Monday of each month at 6 pm and the Ruth Bible Study at 7 pm; Prayer Group on Wednesdays at 4:30 PM, Choir at 7:00 pm on Wednesdays and Military Care Package packing on the second Monday of each month at 9 am. Church Council meets at 6:00 pm on the third Wednesday of each month. We welcome you to come visit us at Peace Lutheran Church, 1026 Radio Lane, Rosenberg, Texas.
