BRASS BAND, GRAMMY WINNING SINGERS, AND DANCERS LEAD THE TOWN SQUARE TRIBUTE
Red, white and blue will be the colors of the evening at Sugar Land Town Square on Sunday, May 28th when several Fort Bend Exchange Clubs present “A NIGHT TO REMEMBER, HONORING OUR FALLEN HEROES”.
Director Steve Stewart and producer Susan Mele have blended the talents of the Voices of Sugar Land with the Fort Bend Brass, dancers from Cookie Joe’s Ballet Grace, and Grammy award singer-songwriters Bill and Kim Nash to create a stirring and heartwarming tribute to those who gave their lives for our country. Sugar Land’s Scott Arthur will emcee the event and Houston native Rey Paulino will kick off the ceremony with his classic rendition of the National Anthem.
“We’re proud to salute our God-blessed nation and our military heroes via the talent of our Fort Bend musical community,” said Doug Earle, Past President, Texas Louisiana Gulf Coast Exchange District.
The special event is free and open to the public. Canned food donations are encouraged for East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry.
WHAT: A NIGHT TO REMEMBER, HONORING OUR FALLEN HEROES
WHEN: SUNDAY, MAY 28, 2023 7:30 P.M.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.