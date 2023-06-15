Taral Patel, the former Chief of Staff for Fort Bend County Judge KP George, has entered the Precinct 3 county commissioner’s race.
Patel, a former Biden-Harris presidential appointee, is the first Democrat to announce intentions to file for the seat.
If no other Democrat files, Patel will face incumbent Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers in the November 2024 general election.
Meyers has already announced his intentions to seek another term of office.
Filing deadline starts in December 2023.
The Republican and Democratic primary elections will take place in March 2024.
Patel announced his candidacy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, & YouTube earlier this week.
“I helped successfully lead Fort Bend County through numerous flooding incidents, the COVID-19 pandemic, Winter Storm Uri and electric grid failure, droughts, and other major emergencies to emerge stronger and more united than ever,” Patel said.
“As a Fort Bend native, I want our community to be the best place in the US and across the world to raise a family and start & grow a business. To achieve that status, we must start dreaming bigger and thinking creatively for the sake of all of our families and generations to come.
“Let’s finally start making decisions in the open and invite residents and businesses from across Fort Bend to make their voices heard on important issues,” said Patel, who grew up in Fort Bend and attended Fort Bend County public schools.
Taral has also worked for the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division in the Public Integrity Section, as the deputy finance director for a governor, and as a legislative staff member for the Texas House of Representatives, focusing on the transportation and government accountability and transparency committees.
Most recently, Taral was appointed by President Joe Biden to serve as Office of the White House Liaison to work on matters related to housing, urban development, and disaster recovery and resilience.
“During my time with the president, I was also a vital member of the White House Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Committee,” he said.
Patel and his rescue dog and rescue cat from the Fort Bend Animal Shelter, Shadow and Mojo, live in Fort Bend.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.