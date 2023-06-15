Taral Patel, the former Chief of Staff for Fort Bend County Judge KP George, has entered the Precinct 3 county commissioner’s race.

Patel, a former Biden-Harris presidential appointee, is the first Democrat to announce intentions to file for the seat.

If no other Democrat files, Patel will face incumbent Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers in the November 2024 general election.

Meyers has already announced his intentions to seek another term of office.

Filing deadline starts in December 2023.

The Republican and Democratic primary elections will take place in March 2024.

Patel announced his candidacy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, & YouTube earlier this week.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.