Parks Youth Ranch (PYR) invites families in the area to the 7th annual Go Fish at our property located at 11614 FM 361, Richmond, TX on Saturday, April 2, 2022. This family-friendly fishing derby allows kids of all ages the opportunity to experience fun in the great outdoors. PYR has two ponds stocked with catfish and bass, which means all participants will have a chance to catch that special fish. Lucky anglers who catch the first fish in their age group will receive a trophy.
No fishing experience or fishing license is required. Just bring your poles, we’ll provide the bait!
PYR provides emergency shelter, counseling and life changing services to at-risk or homeless youth. The majority of the residents at the Ranch are teens who have been victims of emotional and physical trauma. Our shelter provides a temporary home for up to 28 boys and girls. While they live at our facility, we provide them with all their basic needs: their own bed, age appropriate and properly fitting clothing, food, personal care products, educational support and counseling. PYR provides these youth a Home for Today, Hope for Tomorrow and is the only non-profit, emergency shelter in Fort Bend County.
Tickets for Go Fish are $20 for kids and adults. Your admission includes lunch, carnival style games, concessions and bounce houses.
Event underwriting and sponsorships are available starting at just $100.
Learn more about PYR and Go Fish by visiting www.parksyouthranch.org/events/gofish2022
Follow @ParksYouthRanch on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for event updates.
