Outside View

In conjunction with the Summer Reading Challenge, Fort Bend County Libraries invites students entering grades K through 5 to a fun, interactive program, “The Wonderful World of Bubbles,” on Wednesday, July 13, beginning at 2:00 pm, in the Meeting Room at the Albert George Branch Library, located at 9230 Gene Street in Needville.
The program will also take place at the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library on Tuesday, July 26, beginning at 3 p.m., in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear.
Learn about simple math and science and the art of bubbles when Shelly McBubbles creates mind-blowing bubbles, including giant bubbles, bubble clouds, bubble chains, and a cube bubble. Her grand finale is not to be missed!
This program is made possible through the generous support of the Friends of the Library. Proceeds from the Friends of the Library book sales and annual membership dues help to underwrite the costs of special programming and various cultural events at the library.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Albert George Branch Library at 281-238-2850.
or the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library (281-633-4675).
