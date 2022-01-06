Out with the old, in with the blue

Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies show off the new blue uniforms that replaced the brown uniforms worn for the past 27 years.
Deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office are sporting new dark blue uniforms after more than five decades in their trademark brown and tan uniforms — and the new look isn’t sitting well with some folks.
The new uniforms feature a dark blue shoulder patch and an embroidered seven-point star badge.
“The uniforms meet with industry standards for comfort, durability, and heat resistance,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “They are tear-resistant, which could save the FBCSO additional expenditures for replacement of uniforms.”
The uniforms were paid for with enforcement funds.
“Sometimes our deputies have to bolt out of their cars and chase suspects. These new tactical uniforms are much more suited for that kind of work,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan. “Plus, the dark blue color adds a layer of camouflage during nighttime operations.”
Sheriff Fagan says the uniform change represents the department moving forward in a positive direction. He added that deputies in blue gear are generally more recognizable as peace officers and can be better identified by the public when responding to calls.
“The uniforms bring us into the current paramilitary milieu and provide a modern uniform appearance,” he added. “They are versatile to allow wearing the new body-worn cameras and outer vest to carry medical and tactical equipment.”
Fagan said he is excited to witness “the enthusiasm of his deputies who have embraced the new look.”
“The women and men of this office work tirelessly every day for the people of Fort Bend County and deserve a uniform that gives them an even greater sense of pride,” Fagan said. “Although the uniform is different, our pledge to serve with service, honor, and dignity won’t change.”
He hopes the Fort Bend community will welcome the change. Not everyone likes the new uniforms or badge. Critics on social media bashed the new look.
Debbie Johnson said she doesn’t like the new look. “Ughhhh. I will miss the brown uniforms. They set Fort Bend County apart and looked nice. These, in my opinion, look like a security guard knock off,” she said on the Facebook post in which the sheriff’s office announced the new look.
Leonard Chan said he doesn’t understand the backlash. “So we are not backing the blue anymore?” Chan asked critics who commented on the post. “Uniforms change... heck even the Astros change their colors once in a while.”
Yvonne Ramsey responded to Chan: “why not let’s back the taxpayer for once and stop wasting money unnecessarily. Fort Bend is one of the highest taxed counties already, do we really need to spend more? We all support the police and sheriff’s department, I do not support spending money for no reason. Do you have any idea what this cost?”
Melissa Skillern Dorman doubts the old uniforms ever fooled citizens. “Like anyone confused the tan and brown as a yard guy rather than a Ft Bend Sheriff (deputy)?” she asked. “The new ones are nice but I think they are more to symbolize a new sheriff in town not for officers to be better recognized.”
Many critics decried the cost of the uniform and badge change, which is believed to have cost taxpayers about $500,000.
Carol Dancy-Papenfuss blasted the change as a “waste of taxpayers money!!”
Rhonda Price Mokerski agreed: “New badges, new uniforms all redesigned? Sounds like a lot of unnecessary wasteful spending. Maybe pay increases would have been a better use of those funds.”
