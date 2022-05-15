The Fort Bend County Historical Commission has conducted more than 200 interviews for its oral history project. Here’s the people they’ve interviewed.
Roland Conrad Adamson, Lawrence Alaminsky, Sue Brinkman Alston, Leon Anhaiser, Mary Perry Thompson Arledge, Marie Elizabeth Michalec Armstrong, Lester Cleve Arnwine, Namita Asthana, Jean McCord Banineaux, Albina Agnes Talasek Babovec, Hattie Mae Branch Bailey, robert Newton Baker, K. Balasubramanian, Neil Banfield, Frank Lee Barak, Ray Barton, Bob Bass, Karl Baumgartner, Rosie Lee Dogan beal, David R. Beard, Kella Krause Behrens, Adolph Aloise Bellinoski, Maurice Berkman, Andrew “Buddy” Blair, Barbara Roane Bleil, Allen Bogard, Irene Bohac, Richard Bolden, Jeff Braun, Walter August Brinkman Jr., Frank Briscoe, Mason Briscoe, Doretha Brown, Eugenia Virginia Brown, Clara Browning, Janet Kruger Buettner, Larry Callies, Mary Morales Camacho, Angeline Cangelosi, Peter Cangelosi, Patsy Lynne Stanford Carpenter, Lupe Rodriguez Cavazos, Aurelia Cerny, Marialyne Ruffino Coburn, Charles A. “Pete” Coburn Jr., Dr. James Doyle Condrey, Roland Oscar and Carolyn Gregory Conrad, Gillian Lewis Cooke, Vance Thomas Cooper, Roy Cordes Jr., Ann and Jeff Council, Roberta Jean Jester Court, Charles Vincent Court Jr., Robert Crosser, Frank Barrett Davis, U.L. “Pete” Davis, Helen DeRegil, Riddhi Panka Desai, Sue Reese Dinges, Melissa Sledge Dixon, Marie Muehr Dunkerly, Lynn Edmundson, Lawrence Newton Elkins, Aubrey Dean Eversole, Joe Falsone, FBC Courthouse renovation, Thomas Bradford Ferguson, Frank John Ferro, Inge-Ruth Sachs Fletcher, Thomas Fonville,Viola Foss, Frances Hernandez Franco, Robin Dale Frazier, Bernice A. Freudensprung, John Frierson, Robert Sherar Frost, Jim Gammill, Hortense Garcia, Stella Svoboda Gaskamp, Robert Glendell Gilmore, Lisa Glenn, Jane Marshall Goodsill, Fred Green Jr., Johnnie Mae Thomas Greenwood, Howard Grounds, Melba Marguerita Votaw Gupton, Doris Walcik Gurecky, Joe Gurecky, Alice DeWalt Hahn, Kenneth Hall, Robert C. Hargarther, William “Junior” Hartlage Jr., JoAnn Cangelosi Hargrove, Bill Hartman, Mayme Rachuig Bass Hause, Marilyn Reed Nichols Henslee, Bob Hebert, Pat Hebert, Marilyn Reed Nichols Henslee, Joanne King Herring, Dorothy Pollard Hightower, Lisa Rich Hunter, Tim and Hal Husbands, Carrie Lee Greer Jackson, Rayshaad Jamail Jackson, Zerlean Silas James, Danny Jan, Sandra Wade Janik, Rosie Syblik Janssen, Jewell Jenkins Jr., Satish G. Jhingran, Freda Johnson, Ben Jones, Charles Kalkomey, Sally Rachuig Kelly, Joyce Kennerly, Nazneed Kharas-Khumbatta, Mary Jand Kocurek, Berry Fritz Krause, Billie Vic Krehmeier, Edward William Kuban Sr., ernest Lewis Kubosh, Stanley Kucherka, Rathna Kumar, Valentine Kusy, Bennett Lachner, George R. Lasher, Rene Rosenberg Lamb, Douglas Landrum, Lauren Landrum, Jacquelyn Spencer Leaman, Lee Elkins LeGrand, Jane Harrington Leightenheimer, Bessie Lee Pettie Lewis, Kathleen Joerger Lindsey, William A. Little, Charles Liu, Joyce Earline Molly Bezecny Lolley, Sadie Ponish Lorfing, Bill Louviere Jr., Charles Fredrick Mahler II, Dennis A. McAfee, Willie Ann Frels McColloch, Pat and Dan McDonald, Dorothy Lynne McGee, Lois and Clarance McLemore, Bobby McKinney, Lida Louise Davis McNeill, Lonnie Esker Meadows, Gilbert Helmuth “Herc” Meier Jr., Harry Lee Mellon, Sidney Mellon, Joseph Daniel “JD” Meyer, Mary Agnes Miksch, Katherine (Trinka) Helmcamp Miller, Ron Miller, Steven Douglas Monk, Jack Hutchins Moore, Megan Moore, Michael Moore, George Morales Jr., Julia Garcia Moreno, Charlie Morgan, June Emerson Moroney, Linda L.S. “Muffie” Moroney, Stewart Morris Sr., David Edward Myers, Shirley Brodecky Myers, Clara Henrietta Narramore, Trevor J. Nehls, Nancy Stubbs North, Lauraine Ognoskie, Kenneth Bryce Otto, Allen Owen, Cee Cee and David Parker Blanche Pater, James David Patterson, Daniel L. Pavlas, Lou Payton, Martha Payton, Duane Bentley and Carole E. Bentley Peck, Maxine Cegelski Phelan, Margaret Dierks Phillips, D.C. Pickett, BJ and Jon Pitts, John Elbert Pirtle, John Placette, James Grady Prestage, Terry Puhl, Frank Elward Pultar, Ayyam P. (Raghu) and Shantha Raghuthaman, Joseph Renwick Randon, E.E. Greene Reed, Travis Reese, Al and Shirley Ruth Borden Renfrow Jr., Clyde Thomas Renfrow, Irineo (Neo) Reyes, Marseillaise Rich-Hall, Bob Roberts, James Warren Roberts, Joe Darst Robinson, Frank Rogers, Robert Rogers, Henrietta Angeline Rosenbaum, Hugh Lamar Rouse, Majorie Bidwell Rozelle, Leonel R. Salazar, Benny Sbrusch, Virginia Davis Scarborough, Leonard Leon Scarcella, Franklin Royce Schodek, Robert Schumann, Constance Ann Harris Seger, Billy Self, James Madison Shamblin IV, Paulette Shelton, Annie Bell Davidson Sherman, Tarver Gayle Snedecor, Larry Spillers, Sandra Startz, Samuael Lake Steffee, Billy Stritch, Julius Prentiss Stuart Jr. and III, Charles D. Stutzenbaker, Georgia Kovar Sury, Carlos Bennett Tarver, Earnest Taylor, Dr. Stanley Thompson, Walter C. Todd, Carl Burl Tullos Jr., Guadalupe Arredondo Uresti, Lawrence Vaccaro, Frank P. Vacek, Rex Varn, Javier Vela, Robert Louis Vogelsang, Arlene Vojtek, Wolfram M. Von-Maszewski, Terry C. Wang, Walter Lane Ward, George Webb, Tom Webb, Billie Amilee Harris Wendt, Delbert Wendt, Jack Wendt, Ruth Werner, Herman Westmeyer, Leslie Armin “Buddy” Wheeler III, T. Marshall and Mary M. Whichard Jr., Mary Helen Whitlow, Sadie Williams, Diane Wilson, Benny Andrew Wleczyk, Joyce (Joey) Mixon Womack, Nancy Stephenson Woods, Margaret Vaughn Thomas (Peggy) Wright, Michael Lee Youngblood.
