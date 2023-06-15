Fort Bend County Historical Commission has announced the release of an oral history provided by former County Judge Bob Hebert. Judge Hebert was the County Judge of Fort Bend County from 2002 to 2018, making him the longest serving County Judge in Fort Bend County history.
Volunteers with the Commission’s Oral History Committee have spent thousands of hours over the past 15 years collecting the recollections of Fort Bend County residents from all walks of life. These interviews contain many interesting and unique facts about the people, places and events that make Fort Bend County what it is today. There are over 220 oral histories which may be accessed and viewed by the public, free of charge, through the “Oral Histories” tab on the Fort Bend County Historical Commission’s website, located at:
https://www.fortbendcountytx.gov/government/departments/county-services/historical-commission/oral-histories.
In his oral history, Judge Hebert recounted his nomadic early life, as his father was moved to different locations in his job with the Santa Fe Railroad. After graduating from Pampa High School in the Texas panhandle, Judge Hebert joined the Navy as an aviator and was stationed in Hawaii. During a temporary duty assignment at the University of Texas Judge Hebert met and married Pat, his wife of 61 years.
After his discharge from the Navy, Judge and Mrs. Hebert moved to Houston where he worked as a technician for Xerox. It was in Houston that Judge Hebert first entered the political arena when, at the urging of Pat, he ran for and was elected to his neighborhood Homeowners Association. That position led to a position as the president of the Alief School Board when he was 27.
With Pat by his side, in 1972 Hebert started the company that later became Eco Resources to operate utility districts that provide water and sewer services. Eco Resources continued to expand, managing 64 different utility districts when it was sold in 1985 to a publicly traded company, Southwest Water Company.
Hebert also served as the City Manager of Rosenberg and was appointed as Temporary Receiver for the City of Arcola. With his help Arcola was able to exit the receivership free of debt and with $500,000 in the bank. He also served on the Brazos River Authority and the National Council of Public Private Partnerships.
