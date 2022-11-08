Pictured are the students who received scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year. The scholarship program developed by Vickie Lynn Tonn and adopted by the board in 2008 have awarded a total of 58 $1,000 scholarships.
The Museum is grassroots, with a small board of 5, and no major financial support from large corporations or groups. Funds are generated via the annual fundraiser, which has been nonexistent for three years due to Covid, as well as some community donations.
The next fundraiser is planned for Fall, 2023. The Museum has had to put all their planned projects on hold but have reserved monies to support 2 of their important projects, the yearly Scholarship Program and the Christmas Outreach Program where gifts as well as food, clothing and a Christmas dinner for several families are provided.
For information about the Museum, contact Vickie Lynn Tonn, President and Scholarship Chair, at vickietonn@yahoo.com.
