Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview in Richmond, presents a variety of free programs — Family Story Time, Pajama Night Story Time, and After-School Breaks — for preschool and school-aged children every month.
During Family Story Time and Pajama Night Story Time, families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.
Family Story Time will take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:15 a.m., in the Meeting Room. The themes for Family Story Time in October are as follows:
· Oct. 5 and 6 – Community Helpers
· Oct. 12 and 13 – Elephants
· Oct. 19 and 20 – Things That Fly
· Oct. 26 and 27 – NO PROGRAMS because of elections
Pajama Night Story Time will take place on Thursdays at 6 p.m., in the Meeting Room. The themes are the same as those for Family Story Time each week.
The After-School Break — crafts, movies, stories, and more for school-aged children in grades K through 5 — takes place on the second and fourth Tuesday beginning at 4:15 p.m., in the Puppet Theater. The schedule of activities is as follows:
Oct. 11 – S.T.E.M.: Speed of Sound on a String
Oct. 25 – “Create a Pumpkin Man” Craft
The “Creative Connection: Catapults” program — for students in grades 4 through 8 – will take place on Monday, Oct.10, beginning at 7 p.m., in the Game Room in the Middle Grades department on the second floor. Build a catapult out of popsicle sticks. Participants will be able to experiment with changes in design, weight of object thrown, and how far the arm is pushed down. There will be a contest to see who can aim their catapult most accurately.
A special “Infant Sensory Story Time” program will take place on Monday, Oct. 17, from 10:15-10:45 a.m., in the Meeting Room. This activity is for pre-walking infants, from 1 month to 12 months of age, and their caregivers. Through rhymes, songs, finger plays, and stories, infants are encouraged to explore their senses of sight, sound, smell, touch, balance, and movement. Attendance is limited to 15 infants.
Materials for these activities are made possible by the Friends of the George Memorial Library.
These programs are free and open to the public.
For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.