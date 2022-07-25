Hello fellow Laid Back gardeners. If you are planning on a fall garden, and you plan on starting from seed, now is the time to start planning (not planting outside). Cleaning out your spring-summer time gardens of dead or dying plants. Depending on the care you have gardens, you may still have some have some summer veggies hanging in there. But if you are ready to start anew for fall, clean the areas of plant debris, mix in some aged compost around any plants that remain and a good amount around the empty areas. I personally like to mix in Leaf compost. The area that will be resting, spread around 1 to 2 inches of aged compost of choice. My garden is done for the summer, so I will be cleaning the garden up, spreading leaf compost around and putting a tarp cover down to prevent weeds from blowing in and germinating. Fall is a great time to garden in this area of Texas. It will be cooler, and the season is very long. Many fall veggies and some herbs prefer cool weather and will grow and produce into Feb/March; think root vegetables, brassica vegetables, leafy greens, parsley, cilantro, etc. Early November is usually our first frost date. If you choose to start from seed, check your seed packet for the number of days to harvest. As an example, many varieties of broccoli are ready for harvest around 90 days after starting from seed. That means plant the seeds (inside this time of year) August first and harvest November first. But, if you prefer to plant transplants, you can plant a vegetable later in the month of August. Just check your seed packet to educate yourself on frost dates. If you choose to start from seed, here are a few helpful hints: 1) soil – look for a seed starting mix. Needs to be very light weight with very good drainage, 2) plant to recommended seed depth on the packet, 3) Plenty of sunshine, but inside near a window or use grow lights and 4) water with a fine spay or mist; don’t disturb the seed in its ‘soil bed’. Enjoy dreaming of cool weather and a fall garden. More on Fall gardening later. For now, just short bouts of cleaning up when it’s cooler in the morning and stay hydrated. I love to hear from all. I can be reached at thelaidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com TTFN
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.