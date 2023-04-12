Funeral services for Nona Faye Hackemack, 81, of Rosenberg, TX, are set for 10 AM Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471, with Pastor Greg Garcia officiating. Burial will follow at 2 PM Thursday at Klein Memorial Park, 9714 FM 2920, Tomball, TX 77375.
Visitation will be 9 — 10 AM Thursday at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, for one hour preceding the funeral service.
She was born Nona Faye Cook on March 7, 1942, in Houston, TX, to Finis O’Neal Cook and Margie Lee Wills Cook. She died April 8, 2023, in Rosenberg, TX.
Nona was a bus driver for 21 years with Lamar CISD and Klein ISD. She was a member of the Eastern Star. Nona loved playing bingo, crocheting afghans, enjoying sweets, and taking cruises. She will be remembered for her sweet and loving personality.
Nona was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elwood Hackemack; and her brother, Johnny Ray Cook.
Survivors include two sons, Travis McBee and wife, Robin, and Craig McBee and wife, Judy, all of Magnolia, TX; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; her long time caretaker, Yolanda Salazar, known to the family as “Angel”; and numerous other relatives.
Condolence messages may be written for the Hackemack family at www.garmanycarden.com
