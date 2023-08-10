Newly Chartered Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

On Aug. 6, the Alpha Gamma Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. was chartered to serve the communities of Wharton, Kendleton, Needville, Rosenberg, Richmond and Fulshear.
The chapter has been active in the community and has established partnerships with Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church, the Fort Bend County Recycle Center, the Fort Bend Rainbow Room, Legacy Youth, Reliable Oaks Assisted Living Facility, Rosenberg-Richmond Helping Hands, Inc., and many more.
This historic and momentous event was the result of 94 women selflessly serving and giving back to communities in Fort Bend and Wharton Counties over the past two years.
Chartered under the leadership of the 26th South Central Regional Director Joya T. Hayes, Alpha Gamma Alpha Omega, became the 143rd chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (AKA) is an international service organization that was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908.
It is the oldest Greek letter organization established by African American college-educated women.
Alpha Kappa Alpha is comprised of more than 355,000 members in graduate and undergraduate chapters located in 12 countries including the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Dubai, Germany, Japan, Liberia, Nigeria, South Korea, South Africa and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Led by International President & CEO Danette Anthony Reed of Dallas, Texas, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, often is hailed as “America’s premier Greek-letter organization for African American women.”
