Newly Chartered Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Charter Members: Holly Arimo Njoku, Kasey Bailey, Secunda Bailey, Yvette Barker, Elainea Bennett, LaTonya Bergeron, Phaedra Best, Wendy Bhola, Henva B. Medlow, Courtnei Brass Hawkins, Kristy Brown, Kia Bruce-Ojiaku, Lavonne Burke, Rhonda Burnett, LaTonya Chalmers, Elizabeth Chandler, Lawanda Coffee, Latecia Coleman, Rossana Deadrick, Janea’ Dennis, Twila Dotson, Alicia Forde, Marsha Franklin, Crystal Giles, Shamia Gipson, Jacqueline Goodwater, Kia Greene, Melissa Griffith, Valorie Hampton Jones, Sade Harrison-Evans, Ilene Harper, Danelle Harris, Danielle Hartford, Trenae Hill, Keniquel Holley, Lauren Johnson, Tamara Johnson, Jearine Jordan, Samantha Keller, Rosalind Kinney, Ainka LeBlanc, Alexis LeBlanc, Ira Lynn Lewis, Orjanel Lewis, Robyn Lincoln, Myisha Lindsey, Stacci Mahadeo, Victoria McDonnell, LaKeisha McGowen, Denise Milton, Jocquel Moore, Chaunci Newell, Ashley Odom, Marva O’Neal, Marilyn Parker, Michele Parker, Margaret Patton, Natasha Platt, Lisa Plummer-Harris, Rachelle Pugh, Nikki Roberts, Amber Robinett, Jamila Rogers, Kodi Rowden, Sonya Scott, Kimberly Scott Guillory, Rhonda Evette Shelby-King, Kelli Smith, Paulette Smith, Melissa Spriggs, Kenetta Stephney, Jordan Thomas, Monica Thompson, Adrienne Tollerson, Jennifer Whitley, Rashalyn Wiggins, Leslie Williams, Tamara Williams, Richerica Wolf, Jacqueline Woods, Shondrell Woodward, Leshawn Wyatt. Chapter Members: Julie Collins, Nicole Evans, Morgan Gaskin Thomas, Charlene-Mary James-Piper, Charli Lennon, Charity Selvey, Barbara Smith, Keisha Sylve, Harriett Thomas, Yolanda Trueheart, Melody Woodard, Charlene Young.

On Aug. 6, the Alpha Gamma Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. was chartered to serve the communities of Wharton, Kendleton, Needville, Rosenberg, Richmond and Fulshear.

The chapter has been active in the community and has established partnerships with Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church, the Fort Bend County Recycle Center, the Fort Bend Rainbow Room, Legacy Youth, Reliable Oaks Assisted Living Facility, Rosenberg-Richmond Helping Hands, Inc., and many more.

This historic and momentous event was the result of 94 women selflessly serving and giving back to communities in Fort Bend and Wharton Counties over the past two years.

Chartered under the leadership of the 26th South Central Regional Director Joya T. Hayes, Alpha Gamma Alpha Omega, became the 143rd chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (AKA) is an international service organization that was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908.

It is the oldest Greek letter organization established by African American college-educated women.

Alpha Kappa Alpha is comprised of more than 355,000 members in graduate and undergraduate chapters located in 12 countries including the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Dubai, Germany, Japan, Liberia, Nigeria, South Korea, South Africa and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Led by International President & CEO Danette Anthony Reed of Dallas, Texas, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, often is hailed as “America’s premier Greek-letter organization for African American women.”

