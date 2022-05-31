NEWBORNS BORN JUNE 5-11 RECEIVE SPECIAL WELCOME FROM LIBRARIES FOR CHILDREN’S BOOK WEEK

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will continue its annual tradition of welcoming newborns to the wonders of books. Every Fort Bend County baby born during FBCL’s Children’s Book Week — June 5 through 11, 2022 — may receive a special baby book bag, courtesy of the Friends of Fort Bend County Library.
Each bag contains a book, a bib, a special certificate, a list of suggested reading for children, and information on parenting and on library services.
These bags represent the library system’s commitment to providing library services for county residents throughout their lives, beginning at birth.
“We hope to start every child born in hospitals in Fort Bend County on a successful road to life-long learning,” says Susan King, Coordinator of Youth Services for FBCL. “We distribute the baby book bags to babies born during that week at area Fort Bend County hospitals, but ALL Fort Bend County babies who are born during the week of June 5 through 11 are eligible to receive one, while supplies last.”
Families of Fort Bend babies born at other locations during this period should call the Youth Services department, at 281-633-4762, to receive their book bag.
Not only is reading to a child a wonderful opportunity for bonding between parent and child, it has also been shown to stimulate brain development. Even the youngest baby can benefit from the chance to develop eye focus by looking at the page of a book, while being comforted by the familiar voice of a parent. Reading aloud to children exposes them to the sounds and cadences of a human voice, resulting in an earlier and stronger grasp of vocabulary skills.
Helping children develop early-literacy skills is a major goal for FBCL. Parents are encouraged to register their children for FBCL’s annual “Summer Reading Challenge.” Children from infancy through school-age earn rewards for the number of books they read (or are read to them) during the summer.
Parents can register their child for the Summer Reading Challenge by going to the FBCL website, clicking on the “SRC Sign-Up image, and using the link for the Beanstack app to sign up. Easy-to-use online reading logs are available.
For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
