A new online book club debuts next month, and Fort Bend County Libraries already announced the first book up for discussion: “Daisy Jones & The Six,” a novel written by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
This new club — FBCL Reads: A Virtual Book Club — meets for the first time at 10 a.m. March 23.
The FBCL Reads book club meetings will be live-streamed through Webex so readers can participate virtually and interact with others in real-time.
This book club will meet online permanently, said library officials.
“During the pandemic, many FBCL book clubs began meeting virtually so that readers could participate from home and maintain social distancing,” said FBCL Adult Programming Manager Christina Tam. “The online format became very popular for many people, who wanted to interact with other readers but preferred the convenience of meeting virtually.”
While the library system’s book clubs that met in person at the libraries in the past will eventually resume meeting at the libraries again, the new FBCL Reads book club will remain online for readers who prefer the virtual format.
“Virtual book-club meetings have other benefits, too,” said Tam. “Online participants save time because they don’t have to travel to the meeting place, they’re able to participate from wherever they happen to be, and they can wear pajamas if they want. They can juggle responsibilities at home and work, but still be able to enjoy a good book with others.”
The book to be discussed for the first meeting – “Daisy Jones & The Six” — is available in print, audio, and digitally as an e-book and e-audiobook through FBCL’s e-Library OverDrive collection.
Additional print copies are available at George Memorial Library in Richmond.
In this riveting New York Times bestselling novel, Taylor Jenkins Reid captures the making of one of the biggest rock-and-roll bands of the ‘70s. Daisy Jones is a teen coming of age in the late 1960s on LA’s Sunset Strip. When Daisy teams up with Billy Dunne and The Six, their chemistry ignites. What happens next will become the stuff of legend.
ABOUT THE BOOK CLUB
The FBCL Reads: A Virtual Book Club will meet monthly on the fourth Wednesday.
The book club is free and open to the public. Registration is required, and a link to the Webex teleconference will be emailed to those who register.
Register online at the library’s website www.fortbend.lib.tx.us, by clicking “Classes & Events,” selecting “Virtual Programs,” and finding the program on the date indicated.
Participants may also register by calling George Memorial Library at 281-342-4455.
