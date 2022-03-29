New Century Garden Club met at the spacious Long Acres Ranch for their meeting hosted by Lynne Cummins, Cathy Norris, and Tricia King. Members enjoyed sub sandwiches, chips, and assorted cookies while they visited before the program.
Susan Gaze, owner of Tender Transitions, a company that helps with home downsizing, organizing, and decluttering, gave an enlightening program on the methods of cleaning out a home. This is often done with estate sales. If one does have an estate sale for those moved out of a home, she recommends do not throw anything away. After the sale take the inventory and discard or give away.
She said that studies have shown that people spend one year of time looking for stuff we have lost. We actually live in about 20% of our homes. To downsize we should start in the other 80% of the house beginning with the attic and garage. It is emotionally, physically, and mentally challenging to make decisions for removing items from the home. Because of the Texas heat many things from the attic end up in the dumpster. Other things can be given to charity or sold such as the Dress for Success Women Center, Catholic Charity Guild, Goodwill, Bluebirds, Still Good Resale with Texas Childrens Hospital, or Wrights, for jewelry and scrap gold, to name a few.
Their company cannot help with paperwork or photographs. She said much of the saved paperwork can be found online or accessible in other locations. Also saved photographs need to be sorted through, identified, and written on so that others know why they were kept.
She had many hints to help with preparing for a clean out day. First set a date on your calendar. She suggested holidays are actually a good time for allocating dishes, jewelry, personal effects. At that time, you can validate values of pieces and clean up some of that family lore about the items.
To downsize collections she suggested to allocate the amount of space you want for the collection and begin by taking out all duplicates or cracked and chipped pieces.
To downsize a closet turn all your clothes hangers one way. When an item is used, turn it the other way. Shoes can be done in the same manner. It provides a visual to determine whether one is using it or not. Let a photo of a piece you cherish be the memory and let it go if you don’t wear it.
Set a timer for 10 minutes and see what you can throw in a trash bag. The timer keeps you on task. This works well cleaning a linen closet or junk drawer. Turn it to 10 again if you have more time.
Things that do sell well are tools. Texas or American history and biography hardback books are good but not paperbacks. Costume jewelry, vintage gloves and linens, silverware, and old record LPs from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s are still collectible.
After the program, Nancie Rain, club president, opened the meeting with officer and chairmen reports. Cathy Norris reported on the fun field trip to the John Fairey Garden Budding Out Festival and lunch and shopping at Brookwood. Other field trip ideas were suggested.
A big thanks was given to the group of members who trimmed and cleaned the Jane Long Garden. It was noted with sadness that the bluebonnets had been mowed down.
The horticulture tip was given on the Snowflake plant and Nancy Hockaday won the drawing.
The club gave a plant donation for the previous Federation meeting. The April 8 meeting’s program will be “Make Gardening Easy”.
The next New Century meeting will have a program on Physical Therapy given by Patty Kocich.
