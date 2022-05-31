New Century Garden Club members met for their last meeting of the club year at the home of Connie Shockley in Richmond. Co-hostesses for the May salad supper were Patti Kocich and Yvette Ferguson. Members enjoyed a potluck of salads and desserts. They also browsed through the club’s Make It, Fake It, Take It auction held every year at the last meeting. Members bring and bid on items offered and the money raised helps fund endeavors for the following year.
Susan Farris won the Perfect Attendance basket. She also presented outgoing president Nancie Rain with a thank you gift recognizing the wonderful job she did during her two year term. Nancie thanked her officers and committee chairmen with thank you gifts. Leaving their offices were Susan Farris, Karen Wright, Donna Anderson, Connie Shockley, Donna DeShazo, Nancy Hockaday, Cathy Norris, Abby BeMent, Pat Pittman, Violet Poncik, Lynne Cummins, and Cathy Norris.
Newly installed officers were given a “goody”bag with symbolic tokens in it: rubber band for flexibility, crayon to inspire us to color out of the lines, paper clips for keeping things together, Dum-Dum lollipop to remind us we all make mistakes, eraser to remind us no mistake is permanent, Starburst for great ideas, sticky notes for organization, and a Snickers bar for remembering to laugh through it all.
The New Century Garden Club will meet again starting in the month of September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.