U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls’ office is now accepting Congressional Art Competition submissions.
The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents.
Since then, over 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition.
The Congressional Art Competition is sponsored by the Members of the U.S. House of Representatives and is open to all high school students in our District.
The winning artwork of our district’s competition will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol, and receive two plane tickets to Washington, D.C. The rules, regulations, application, and checklist can be found on the website.
Nehls’ office is also accepting art work for the Elementary and Middle School Youth Art Competition.
The Youth Art Competition is open to all elementary and middle school students in our district. We will have two categories: Kindergarten – 5th and 6th – 8th grade, with one winner per group.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.