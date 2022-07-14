Pleak City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The Pleak City Hall is located at 6621 FM 2218. Meetings are always open to the public. I will share the agenda once it is released.
Happy belated birthday to Janice Rejsek! Janice celebrated her birthday on July 11th. I hope it was a great one.
For those of you unaware, Fort Bend County is under a BURN BAN. PLEASE spread the word to your family, friends and neighbors.
The fire departments in the county and the Fire Marshal’s office have responded fire that were unnecessary. Do not burn!
Needville Fire Department fundraiser is August 21, 2022, beginning at 11 a.m.
They currently have raffle tickets for sale for some awesome prizes. Contact any fire fighter, the fire department to purchase at 979-793-4262 or via email at events@needvillefd.org .
I will have more information to share next week. I look forward to hearing from you and sharing stories of your plans for the summer, your children’s school accomplishments OR good news from your neighborhood or your church.
You can call me at 281- 703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com with any news that you would like to share.
