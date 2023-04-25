Needville High School Student Council is hosting a blood drive for the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, and everyone is welcome.
Blood donations will be taken from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 27, in the back gym.
Students are signing up in the nurse’s office during lunch, but everyone is encouraged to donate.
“Walk-ins from the community are welcome, said the school’s nurse, Erin Yackel. “All you need is your driver’s license and to check in at the front office.”
Remember to eat and drink plenty of fluids before donating.
Donors will each receive free T-shirt.
