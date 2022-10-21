Needville resident sells pennants at Renaissance festival

For 15 years Angela Steen, a Needville resident and native of Wharton County, has been selling pennants at the jousts at the Texas Renaissance Festival.

 Photo Courtesy of Joe Southern

By JOE SOUTHERN

news@journal-spectator.com

Every weekend during the fall run of the Texas Renaissance Festival, Angela Steen of Needville can be seen strolling along the fence in front of the jousting arena, quietly hawking felt pennants.

“I sell the pennant flags to cheer the knights, and after the jousts the knights will autograph them and the children can pet their horses,” she said. “We also have t-shirts representing the war horses and we have jousting pins, any accessories to cheer on the joust.”

Steen has been doing the job for 15 years.

“I’ve been here with the Hanlon-Lees Action Theater working for the jousts, taking care of the horses and selling the pennant flags to cheer the knights in the jousts,” she said.

Hanlon-Lees Action Theater is an Oklahoma-based touring company that performs at Renaissance festivals and Wild West shows around the country.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.