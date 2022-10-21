Needville resident sells pennants at Renaissance festival

Every weekend during the fall run of the Texas Renaissance Festival, Angela Steen of Needville can be seen strolling along the fence in front of the jousting arena, quietly hawking felt pennants.
“I sell the pennant flags to cheer the knights, and after the jousts the knights will autograph them and the children can pet their horses,” she said. “We also have t-shirts representing the war horses and we have jousting pins, any accessories to cheer on the joust.”
Steen has been doing the job for 15 years.
“I’ve been here with the Hanlon-Lees Action Theater working for the jousts, taking care of the horses and selling the pennant flags to cheer the knights in the jousts,” she said.
Hanlon-Lees Action Theater is an Oklahoma-based touring company that performs at Renaissance festivals and Wild West shows around the country.
“So the Hanlon-Lees Action Theater has been around for 40 years now, I believe. And they travel all over the country doing different Renaissance fairs. I only do the one in Texas, but they do Oklahoma, Michigan, all different kinds. And we just are passionate about the horses and love working with them,” she said.
Kent Shelton, one of the founding members and current president of Hanlon-Lees Action Theater – who also portrays the English knight – said he is appreciative of the job Steen does.
“She does a great job,” he said. “She’s very organized and is an excellent sales person and has worked for us for several years.”
People in Wharton County may find Steen’s face familiar.
“I’m actually in Needville now, but I was born in East Bernard/Wharton,” she said.
Steen said she enjoys what she does at TRF.
“I just love working with the horses. I love everything about the Renaissance fair. It’s just so fun seeing the children’s faces light up when they see the horses and the knights; it just makes their day and I love it,” she said.
Her work behind the scenes is less glamorous but she never gets tired of it.
“So, I just help take care of (the horses). You know, muck the stalls, water them, whatnot,” she said.
When Steen isn’t mucking stalls or selling pennants, she is busy selling houses.
“So, I’m in real estate. I work for Keller Williams on a real estate team and that’s my regular nine-to-five job,” she said.
Steen said she gets varied reactions from the fans who attend the jousts.
“You know, some are very excited, and some are hot and bothered; just depends on the day. But yeah, it’s usually overall pleasant and a lot of fun.”
The Texas Renaissance Festival runs weekends through Nov. 27 at Todd Mission, just north of Magnolia. For more information and tickets, visit texrenfest.com.
