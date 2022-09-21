Trick-or-treat is coming to Needville a little early this year, with the PTA-sponsored Halloween Carnival set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Don Wenzel Memorial Harvest Park, 3001 Violet St.
Rules and regulations regarding COVID-19 prevented the annual Halloween Carnival at Needville Elementary the past two years, so PTA volunteers stepped up and sponsored a Blue Jay Fall Fling for children of all ages at Harvest Park last year.
The event was such a huge hit that PTA members decided to hold the annual carnival at the park every year.
Needville PTA Carnival Committee Chair Erika Wright said there will be plenty of activities to keep everyone busy, including a costume contest, pumpkin-carving contest and continuing cake walks, each with lots of prizes for the winners.
The costume contest for all ages begins at 5:30 p.m. and winners of the pumpkin-carving contest for ages 7 through adults will be announced at 6:30 p.m.
The contest will be divided into three age categories: 7-12; 13-17; and 18 and older, with only 10 entries accepted in each age group.
Games at the carnival include everything from a fish pond to football toss and a lollipop tree to milk bottles, along with much more.
An obstacle and wipe-out course is sure to provide lots of fun, as are a gaga ball pit and High Striker, the contraption that measures strength by how hard a person hits the base with a “sledgehammer.”
Hayrides will be available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Wright said the pie-in-the-face booth will no doubt be a big hit.
“With Needville ISD teachers and other staff members volunteering as targets, it’s is sure to be a favorite for everyone,” she said.
Food items available for purchase include pickles, popcorn, desserts, drinks and much more.
“Also, the caramel apples nacho bar was a big hit at last year’s Fall Fling, so it was brought back for the Halloween Carnival,” Wright said.
There is no charge to attend the Halloween Carnival, but all activities and food items will require from one to eight tickets, which are .50 cents each.
A take-out meal of barbecued chicken and sausage with buttered potatoes and baked beans will be catered by D&D BBQ.
A limited number of take-out meal tickets will be available for the same price the day of the event.
An online silent auction begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and ends at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
Auction items include: Christmas décor, coffee and gardening baskets; wreaths and metal items; gift cards to local businesses; home décor baskets; and much more.
Winners of bids can pick up their auction items at the event, but are not required to be present. Any winners who are not present will be contacted by PTA officers to schedule a date and time for the items to be picked up.
Wright said all proceeds from the Halloween Carnival benefit students and staff at the four NISD campuses.
“The proceeds are used for things like PTA senior scholarships, student programs, teacher appreciation luncheons and so much more,” she said. “We hope everyone will come out and join us for this new tradition of fun for the whole family that will help support our amazing NISD students and staff.”
Email carnival@needvillepta.org to donate auction items or game prizes, or for more information about the Needville PTA Halloween Carnival.
